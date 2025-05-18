The Tamil box office is witnessing another successful run for Maaman. The action drama starring Soori stands at a total collection of 4.7 crore at the box office in two days. In fact, it also witnessed a massive jump on day 2 and is gearing up for another jump on Sunday!

While the action drama might bring a weekend of 6+ crore at the box office, it has been rated 8.9 on IMDb. Helmed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, the official synopsis of the film says, “An uncle and nephew navigate their strained bond and family dynamics through challenging circumstances that test their connection.”

Maaman Box Office Day 2

On the second day, Saturday, May 17, the film earned 2.95 crore*, which is a jump of almost 68% from the opening day. Maaman earned 1.75 crore on the opening day. It is expected to take another strong jump on Sunday as well!

Soori’s Last Theatrical Release

Soori’s last theatrical release at the box office was Badava. The action comedy earned only 43 lakh at the box office. It was released in February 2025 and ran in the theaters for almost 20 – 22 days.

Maaman has earned almost 11 times more than Soori’s last theatrical release. While the official budget of the film is yet not known, it is assumed to be mounted under the 10 crore bracket, and looking at the pace of the film, this controlled budget might help it achieve success and enter the profit zone in the first weekend itself. However, whether the film turns a hit or not is something that might have a little more clarity once the official budget is known.

