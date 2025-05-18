Mohanlal is winning big! 2025 is clearly his year, with as many as two films among the top 3 Malayalam grossers of all time. Thudarum could now mark a double victory for the Mollywood superstar at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the day 23 box office update!

Shows slight growth in India

Thudarum has already enjoyed three weeks of a successful run at the Malayalam box office. It is close to its saturation point, but is still managing to attract good footfalls. As per Sacnilk, it added 1.58 crores to the kitty on day 23. The crime thriller has already concluded its run in the Telugu and Tamil belt, so whatever is being contributed is from the home ground.

The overall box office collections now come to 110.63 crore net, which is about 130.54 crores in gross earnings (all languages included). Thudarum is made on a budget of 90 crores. The makers have raked in profits of 23% so far.

Thudarum Worldwide Total

At the overseas box office, Mohanlal starrer has slowed down and will likely miss scoring a century. In 23 days, the cumulative total stands at 90.45 crore gross.

Combined with the domestic earnings, the worldwide collections land at 220.99 crore gross.

Take a look at the breakdown below:

India net: 110.63 crores

India gross: 130.54 crores

Overseas gross: 90.45 crores

Worldwide gross: 220.99 crores

It is now only 20.57 crores away from beating Manjummel Boys at the worldwide box office. If that happens, the top 2 Malayalam grossers would be L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. The crime thriller could achieve that milestone if it maintains a steady momentum in the upcoming week.

Take a look at the top 5 Malayalam grossers worldwide below:

L2: Empuraan (2025) – 268.05 crores Manjummel Boys (2024) – 241.56 crores Thudarum (2025) – 220.99 crores 2018 (2023) – 181 crores Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (2024) – 160.08 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

