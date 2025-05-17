After delivering the highest-grossing Malayalam film globally with L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal had another historic success within a month. His Thudarum came out of the syllabus and surpassed everyone’s expectations. While it was expected to do well, no one ever thought that it would comfortably cross 200 crores. However, at the Indian box office, it has failed to emerge as Laletan’s most profitable film despite making big earnings. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the Mollywood crime thriller has driven massive footfalls due to strong word-of-mouth. Unlike L2: Empuraan, it received a positive response from all over and is running successfully even in the fourth week. Recently, it surpassed the lifetime collection of Empuraan to become Mollywood’s second highest-grossing film in India. After this achievement, it maintained a stronghold on the fourth Friday.

Thudarum earns almost 110 crores in 22 days

On day 22 (fourth Friday), Thudarum scored 1.51 crores, as per Sacnilk. This is a drop of just 11.17% compared to day 21’s 1.70 crores. Overall, the film has earned a huge 109.06 crore net at the Indian box office. From here, it is likely to comfortably cross 120 crores before closing the run.

Makes over 20% returns at the Indian box office

However, despite making so much money, Thudarum failed to be Mohanlal’s most profitable film in the post-COVID era. Reportedly, it was made on a budget of 90 crores. Against this cost, it earned 109.06 crores. If calculated, the film has made an ROI (return on investment) of 19.06 crores. Calculated further, it equals 21.17% returns.

Thudarum fails to beat Mohanlal’s Neru in box office returns

Talking about Mohanlal’s 2023 courtroom drama, Neru earned 44.83 crore net at the Indian box office. Since it was made on a budget of just 15 crores, it raked in an impressive ROI of 29.83 crores. Calculated further, the film made hefty returns of 198.86%. With such returns, it remains Mohanlal’s most profitable film post-COVID.

Let’s see if any upcoming film of Laletan matches Neru’s performance, since all his future releases are expected to be high-budget.

