Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, two of the biggest stars in Hindi film industry, are set to compete at the box office. Since both the actors carrying multiple releases under their name in 2019, we conducted a poll asking that who will lead the race at the ticket windows and the results came as a huge surprise.

Firstly talking about Akshay Kumar, the actor is backed by an amazing track record at the box office and currently is the most bankable Bollywood star. No wonder, the busiest actor is coming with as many as five releases this year including Kesari, Mission Mangal, Good News, Housefull 4 and Sooryavanshi. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn is ready to ablaze the screens with his 3 anticipated releases including Total Dhamaal, De De Pyaar De and Tanhaji.

As expected, the poll garnered huge response with about 9,806 people registering their opinion and the results were quite surprising as it turned out to be one-sided affair rather than a tussle. With 69.96% constituting for 6,860 votes, Akshay Kumar has emerged as the favourite choice of the participants. On the other hand, 30.04% i.e. 2,946 people voted to say Ajay Devgn will lead the box office race in 2019.

In 2018, Akshay Kumar delivered three successful movies with PadMan, Gold and 2.0, while Ajay Devgn managed to impress the audience and critics with his only release, Raid.

Whatever the results are, one thing is for sure that it’s a bonus for the audience with as many as 8 movies from both the actors, assuring of full-fledged entertainment. Below is the link for our conducted polling article.

