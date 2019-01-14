Jacqueline Fernandez Builds Homes for Flood-affected Families of Kerala

With the mission to rebuild flood-hit Kerala, Bollywood actress and Habitat for Humanity India Brand Ambassador Jacqueline Fernandez visited Aluva on 12th January 2019, to build disaster resilient homes for the families affected by the devastating floods. Her visit to Kerala and interaction with the local families is part of NGO Habitat for Humanity India’s campaign ‘Jacqueline Builds’ in support of the families affected by disasters.

Jacqueline made a whole lot of difference with her gracious presence in Aluva – one of the regions which was heavily flooded – by working alongside a team of volunteers, local community to build a home for Sreedevi S and Anilkumar KC. In a unique show of solidarity, she was also joined by actress Shweta Menon.

Jacqueline Fernandez, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity India, has been actively instrumental in spreading awareness and raising funds for the relief work. From leveraging the social media platform to raise awareness about the initiative, to setting up her personal crowdfunding campaign on Ketto, Jacqueline Fernandez went all out to gather support in order to build homes. She even made a personal donation to Habitat for Humanity India. Jacqueline also reached out to several other celebrities from the Indian film industry such as Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Remo D’Souza who joined Jacqueline in this noble cause and lent their support.

Habitat for Humanity India aims to build 500 disaster-resilient homes.

The disaster-resilient homes being built by Habitat for Humanity India in Kerala are equipped with six additional base pillars which can withstand the impact of earthquakes. In addition, the homes are built three feet above the ground level to prevent flood-waters seeping into the home.

“Kerala witnessed the worst floods in almost a century which destroyed thousands of homes and left people with no access to basic necessities. The loss of lives and infrastructure in Kerala has been so massive that the entire country needs to come together to Rebuild Kerala. By doing Jacqueline Builds in Kerala, Habitat for Humanity India and I have made an earnest effort to rebuild the lives of the flood-affected people. We appeal to the individuals, corporates and philanthropists to come forward and support this initiative. I am fortunate to be in Aluva today to build home for Sreedevi S and Anilkumar KC and extend my solidarity with the flood-affected people. Habitat for Humanity India is doing some great work in Kerala and I feel privileged to partner with them. I also acknowledge the support of all the people who have extended their help to the cause,” said Bollywood actress and Habitat for Humanity India Brand Ambassador Jacqueline Fernandez.

“We were touched by the support of Jacqueline Fernandez and other volunteers who helped build our home. We are eager to complete our new home and cannot wait to move in,” said future Habitat homeowner Sreedevi with a smile on her face. Sreedevi and Anil Kumar have 2 daughters and are determined to give them a better future. Sreedevi and Anil Kumar’s home is supported by Muthoot M George Foundation.

“Although the floods in Kerala are over, the effects of that massive devastation on the lives of hundreds of families are still visible. The support of the entire country is needed at the moment to rebuild lives and homes of the people affected by the floods. We are extremely thankful to Jacqueline Fernandez for stepping up and doing Jacqueline Builds in Kerala. Her graciousness despite keeping a chock-a-block schedule as a busy Bollywood actress will surely inspire others to support the cause wholeheartedly. Her presence in Kerala has definitely touched thousands of hearts here. I also thank Shweta Menon for joining us today. Our work in Kerala has now served more than 1,30,000 families in the state and we continue to reach out to many more families in need of decent shelter.” said Rajan Samuel, Managing Director, Habitat for Humanity India.

