Salman Khan VS Shah Rukh Khan, Dabangg 3 VS Don 3: Return You Are EXCITED For?

Two biggest superstars of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, had a tepid time at the box office as their much-hyped releases Race 3 and Zero tanked big time. Now after a not-so-great 2018, both the actors have given a reason to delight for fans, as Salman and Shah Rukh are all set to return in the beloved character of Chulbul Pandey and Don with Dabangg 3 and Don 3, respectively.

After completing Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, actor Salman Khan will start his work on Dabangg 3, which is going on the floors this April. The movie is being produced by Salman’s brother, Arbaaz Khan.

Recently, during a talk with Mumbai Mirror, Arbaaz Khan disclosed some important details about much-awaited Dabangg 3. He said, “Yes, Dabangg 3 will go on the floors in April, however, we are still contemplating the locations. At this point, all that I can say that the film features Salman Khan in lead and will be directed by Prabhudheva.”

As Dabangg 3 marks the return of Salman Khan and director Prabhu Deva after superhit Wanted, the fans are already curious about the movie.

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, the actor was roped in to play astronaut Rakesh Sharma in a biopic named Saare Jahaan Se Accha, but reportedly backed out of the project. The main reason behind opting out is said to be Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. It is also rumoured that the actor is playing safe by choosing massy and beloved Don Character over the experimental role of an astronaut, which is understandable as SRK’s all such recent experiments including Fan, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero failed to connect with the audience.

Since both the franchises, Dabangg and Don, are highly successful and popular amongst the masses, it will be exciting to see the two Khans returning to their bad-ass and enthralling characters.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!