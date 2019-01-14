Saare Jahaan Se Accha: Shah Rukh Khan Is OUT, But Who Do You Want In? Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal Or Anyone From These Actors?

Shah Rukh Khan, whose recently released Zero failed to impress audiences at the Box Office was all set to appear on the big screen with yet another experimental role in the form of Rakesh Sharma in Saare Jahaan Se Accha. Unfortunately, the actor isn’t willing to take another risk and has opted out of the project. The reason possibly is Don 3 over this space film.

Now another question that is buzzing is which will take up this responsibility on his shoulder. Below are some possible options from the next generation and why don’t you let us know which y’all think can play the best out of the lot?

1. Rajkummar Rao: The actor has been riding high on success with his spectacular performance in Stree. Often termed as an under-rated actor, Rao has amazing acting capabilities and might amaze us with his performance in this one as well. He has 3 upcoming movies in 2019 – Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Mental Hai Kya & Made In China which are all in the post-production stage, so looks like he might just have the dates for this biopic.

2. Ayushmann Khurrana: Starting his filmography with an exceptional role in Vicky Donor (2012) to his latest successful and highly appreciable roles in AndhaDhun & Badhaai Ho, we’re sure that this man can pull off almost anything and there’s no single doubt about it! Currently, his upcoming projects are Dream Girl & Bala, and this remains as one question to whether he will be able to make his time through his hectic schedule.

3. Vicky Kaushal: This man who’s marking the headlines because of his work in Uri: The Surgical Strike, is one actor whom a lot state as a shining star in the future. We’ve seen him in Raazi (2018) which remained to be highly profitable with an ROI% of 310 & Sanju which was the highest grossing movie of 2018 and he’s another actor who might portray an amazing Rakesh Sharma.

4. Kartik Aaryan: Kartik who will be seen opposite Kriti Sanon in Lukka Chuppi (2019) has mostly been seen playing quirky roles like in Pyaar Ka Punchnama & Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety (2018). We can’t quite predict if he will be apt for the role but you never know, he might just surprise us!

5. Sushant Singh Rajput: Sushant is highly intellectual which is clearly visible through his interviews. Also, he’s one actor who seems to have a thing for the universe which can be every now and then seen through his social media posts. BUT Sushant as revealed by himself in an interview with us, that he has around 11-12 movies lined up for the year, we’re not sure if he could allot his dates for this one.

6. Yash: We’re all awaiting this Down South superstar Yash’s Bollywood debut after his breathtaking performance in KGF, and would y’all like to see him starting his B’Town career with this one? We’re all in to see his this side.

7. John Abraham: We know that he doesn’t belong to the next gen but right now all we can recall right now is his performance in Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran (2018) and that’s one reason we’re willing to place our bets on him as Rakesh. Are y’all?

8. Ranveer Singh: The powerhouse of energy might just work with the universe’s energy and create another storm after the hottest cop he’s played in Simmba. This go-to actor from Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl to Bajirao Mastani and now Simmba, has proven us his versatility. That being the sole reason, we believe that the actor is going to rock and roll this one too!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!