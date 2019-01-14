Anupam Kher: “Film Criticism Has Become A Big Source Of Self-Entertainment For Indians”

Actor Anupam Kher says he couldn’t care less about adverse reviews to his latest film The Accidental Prime Minister, based on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s life.

“No matter what you do, there will be people trying to pull you down. Criticism was always a favourite national pastime. Now film criticism has also become a big source of self-entertainment for Indians. I don’t take criticism or the film criticism to heart. Finally, it is just one man or woman’s opinion. And I’ve seen enough glowing and glowering reviews in my career to take both in my stride,” Anupam said before leaving for a three-month trip abroad.

What has surprised Anupam quite a bit is the scathing criticism leveled at his portrayal of Manmohan Singh.

“It seems some critics have a much larger political agenda than what I am supposed to have. The comments are uncalled for and irrelevant. I wanted to portray Dr. Manmohan Singh with the dignity and grace that he deserves. And I think I’ve succeeded in that. Grant me at least that bit of experience and wisdom as actor,” he said.

He will be in the US for the next three months to shoot a new season of the series New Amsterdam.

“I play one of the leads, an Indian doctor named Vijay Kapoor. It is one of the most popular serials played across the world. I am setting aside my next three months fully to the series, with no other digressions,” said the veteran actor.

Anupam’s closing thoughts on the reviews of The Accidental Prime Minister?

“We set out to tell the story of an unsung hero, a politician who was far less political than the job required him to be. The film is based on a book written by Dr. Singh’s political advisor. But it is not a biopic on Dr. Singh. It depicts 10 crucial years in the life of India’s politics. You may not think much of the film. But do not belittle the intelligence of the country’s movie-going audience.”

The film minted 4.50 crores on its opening day on Friday and on Saturday it minted 5.25 crores.

How does Anupam explain the encouraging opening despite some poor reviews?

He quipped: “How do you explain the poor opening of so many film despite the glowing reviews? Indians are politically savvy people. The audience likes to know the truth about political figures, especially someone as reclusive as Dr. Manmohan Singh.”

