Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are amongst the biggest superstars Bollywood industry have ever seen. While Akki is known for his multiple releases in a single year, Ajay has turned to ‘limited releases per year’ actor. In 2018, Akki delivered three successes in the form of PadMan, Gold and 2.0 and Ajay managed a sleeper hit with Raid. Coming to 2019, it seems that both the actors are all set to rock the theatres with as many as 8 releases in their kitties combined.

Talking about Akshay ‘the CONSISTENT’ Kumar, the actor is the busiest in the Bollywood, with an average of 3 movies per year. In 2019, Akshay, as of now, has not 2, 3 or 4 but 5 movies slated to release.

Let’s take a look at Akshay’s upcoming releases, making a rough box office prediction, which may vary once the trailer and other aspects of movies are out:

Kesari

Kesari features the fresh pair of Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra and is produced under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It depicts the story of Battle of Saragarhi of 1897, in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans. The movie is scheduled to release on 21st March 2019 and is likely to earn 150 crores plus at the box office due to the hype surrounding the project.

Mission Mangal

The actor took to his Twitter handle to announce the movie in November 2018. Mission Mangal is based on India’s mission Mars and features an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu and Sharman Joshi in lead. The movie scheduled for Independence Day release is expected to mint good business at the box office despite a clash with other biggies, as Akshay has a great track record with successes like Gold, Toilet: Ek Prem Kath and Rustom, released during same auspicious occasion. Mission Mangal is expected to rake about 150 crores.

Good News

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good News is a joint venture of Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films. It features Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles and is slated to release on 19th July 2019. The movie narrates the story of a couple, trying for a baby. The movie is expected to earn at least 150 crores at the box office.

Housefull 4

The highly anticipated release of 2019, Housefull 4 brings together the ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Looking at the success of the last three installments, Housefull 4 too, is touted to be a money spinner with raking a business of 150 crores plus at the box office.

Sooryanvanshi

Sooryanvanshi has come as a big surprise for all the movie buffs. Akshay made a smashing cameo in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and in a meanwhile; Shetty took this opportunity to announce his latest collaboration with the actor by mentioning as ‘Sooryanvanshi is taking charge in 2019’. The movie is touted to be the biggest hit of Akshay with an expectation of garnering about 200 crores.

Now coming to Ajay Devgn, the actor has 3 promising projects under his belt and all of them are touted to emerge as a winner at the box office.

Let’s take a look at Devgn’s upcoming releases:

Total Dhamaal

Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal is the third installment of successful Dhamaal series. It features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Gupta and Anil Kapoor in lead. After several delays, the movie is said to be released in February 2019. As Ajay has a stupendous success rate in the comedy genre, Total Dhamaal is also expected to woo the audiences and amass a business of 150 crores plus in the domestic market.

De De Pyaar De

De De Pyaar De is an urban love story featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh. Director Luv Ranjan is co-producing the movie with Bhushan Kumar, after the blockbuster success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Boasting of a good hype, De De Pyaar De is expected to earn a minimum of 100 crores at the box office. All depends on the content after that.

Tanhaji

Tanhaji stands as the most-anticipated and ambitious project of Ajay Devgn. It brings back the exciting pair of Ajay and Saif Ali Khan on-screen, which were last seen 13 years back in Omkara. Tanhaji is based on the life of warrior Tanaji Malusare, a military leader and Subedar in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s era. Boasting of tremendous buzz, the movie is expected to hit the double century at the box office. Tanhaji is scheduled for a release on 22nd November 2019.

All said and done, it will be interesting to see which one of both actors will rock the year with some promising movies by their side.

