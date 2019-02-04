Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor’s Dance Film Gets A Title & Release Date!

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s next dance film finally gets its title. It’s been named as Street Dancer. The movie also features the hotness of Nora Fatehi. Recently, Varun Dhawan took to his Twitter account and shared the announcement video.

The tweet of Varun read, ” Why walk on the streets when you can dance on them! Be a rule breaker and come fall in step with #StreetDancer3d this 8th November.” Check out the video here:

The video also teases the release date of the film which is 8th November. It’s said to be a revolution as far as the dancing movies are concerned in Bollywood.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif opted out of this Remo D’souza’s dance film, which also features Varun Dhawan. She had to let go of the project due to the hectic schedule for “Bharat“. Katrina’s official spokesperson on Saturday shared the update on the project with a statement.

“Katrina Kaif had to opt out of Remo D’souza’s upcoming dance film owing to her hectic schedule for ‘Bharat‘. Katrina has always been a thorough professional. She decided to step out of the film as her dates were clashing with ‘Bharat‘, which she is currently shooting for. She wishes the team all the best,” read the statement.

Touted to be India’s biggest dance film, it also stars choreographer-actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva besides Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak.

