Simmba Box Office Day 32: 5th Monday Is Equals To 5th Friday!

Simmba Box Office: Leveling up the bar of cop-dramas, Rohit Shetty initiated the 2nd chapter of his cinematic career with Simmba as Singham led his first half of the career. With introducing the cop-universe Rohit is doing something no one else had even thought to attempt.

Bringing in stars like Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar together, Rohit is all set to achieve something unimaginable at the box office. Talks are also apparently on with Salman Khan joining the cop-universe and if this happens, box office records will be history.

Simmba is in its 5th week and has earned on the similar lines on its 5th Monday as its 5th Friday. The movie has collected 12 lakhs on its 5th Monday which takes its grand total to 239.60 crores. The movie should cross the 240 crore mark by the start of the next weekend.

It’ll end up below its dream mark of the 250 crore mark but even garnering this much is not less than an almost impossible achievement. Despite multiple good releases in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Thackeray, Simmba is still finding some of the audience.

The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Siddharth Jadhav, Ashutosh Rana and Ajay Devgn. It addresses the issue of rape and sexual harassment of women, and how many times due to the negligence of police’s political power, rapists walk free after the crime. The film shows how the protagonist Simmba, played by Ranveer, brings a change.

