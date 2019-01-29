Paisa Yeh Paisa From Total Dhamaal: A Nostalgia Humorously Struck Strong!

Paisa Yeh Paisa From Total Dhamaal: The first song, Paisa Yeh Paisa, from the third installment of the Dhamaal Franchise – Total Dhamaal is out and its striking in some strong nostalgia in us, but this time in a super-fun way! It features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor and is a recreation of Kishore Kumar & Rishi Kapoor’s mind-boggling version from the movie Karz (1980).

The song which has been written by Kunwar Juneja and crooned by Dev Negi, Subhro Ganguly & Arpita Chakraborty showcases the entire team going crazy for money as is the basic theme of the movie.

Not to miss out on, is beauty of both the evergreen stars- Anil & Madhuri and their sizzling chemistry in certain scenes. Not only does the song seem to be a party anthem but tickles our funny bone too!

Check out the song here:

Total Dhamaal marks Madhuri’s on-screen reunion with Anil after two decades. From the super-hit Dhak Dhak Karne Laga (1991) to today’s Paisa Yeh Paisa, what a journey it has been for both Madhuri & Anil!

The film was supposed to release at the end of 2018 but due to post-production extension, the film was postponed to February 2019.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, Total Dhamaal is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Markand Adhikari and Anand Pandit.

Choreographer Ranju Varghese says actor Anil Kapoor, with whom he worked on the forthcoming film Total Dhamaal, is an explosion of positive energy and happiness.

Total Dhamaal is third installment of successful franchise Dhamaal which originally starred Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Riteish Deshmukh but in the third part, the makers have brought in new addition to its original cast.