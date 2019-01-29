Poster Lagwa Do From Luka Chuppi: Be It Newspapers Or Digital – Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon’s Song Will Surely Top All The Charts!

After much buzz, the makers of Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi have finally released a new song – Poster Lagwa Do and it’s already marking its place in the viewers’ playlists. The song is a recreation of Akshay Kumar’s super-hit version from the movie Aflatoon (1997).

The song showcases Kriti & Kartik deep in love who seem to have eloped, and their family members are out on a search for them, which can be seen at the start of the song. Poster Lagwa Do has been crooned by Mika Singh & Sunanda Sharma and both the leads can be seen flaunting their best moves.

The original song saw Akshay and Urmilla Matondkar dancing to the tunes of Dilip Sen and Sameer Sen.

Actor Kartik Aaryan has always idolized Akshay Kumar. The actor from the beginning of his career has been vocal about his love and respect for the superstar. Ocourse, while everyone is a fan of Akshay Kumar’s comic timing, Kartik Aaryan too is known for his ace act in the genre and many have also noticed that both the actors have a similar kinda million-dollar-smile, which can light up the darkest corner.

Luka Chuppi, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, will hit the screens on March 1, 2019.

“No more hide and seek. Luka Chuppi to hit the screens on March 1, 2019,” Kartik had earlier announced on Twitter.

Directed by debutant Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film is set in Mathura. It will present Kartik and Kriti as local TV reporters.

Luka Chuppi also features actors Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles.

