It’s Not Just Super 30, Hrithik Roshan Might Have Another HUGE News For His Fans!

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 is all set to release in July this year but it seems the star has yet another surprise for his fans. If the reports are true, we could see Hrithik making his web debut this year with Netflix. Its genre of – underwater thriller, will completely do the justice to Hrithik’s talent.

A source close to Mid-Day revealed, “The team is currently working on the script of the underwater thriller. It is yet unclear whether it will be a movie or a series. In either case, Netflix has shown a keen interest in the idea. Once the final draft is ready, Shankar will begin his recce for the shoot. The project is likely to roll in October and will be shot in a South-east Asian island.”

This news surely will pump up the excitement of not only Hrithik fans but also people who are waiting for something different. The web-space has drastically improved since last few years, and shows like Sacred Games, Mirzapur is a proof of it. Hrithik Roshan exploring this space will surely bring something different on the plate.

