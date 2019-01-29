Thackeray Box Office Day 4 (Hindi+Marathi): Stays Decent!

Last week we saw two releases at the box office, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray and Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Both the movies are doing well for themselves. Manikarnika is inching closer to the 50 crore mark at the box office.

As for Thackeray, the film collected 3.50 crores* more in the Hindi and Marathi version. The Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer had a fall too on Monday which means it did benefit mainly from the Republic Day weekend. Currently, it stands at 26.40 crores* and again one hopes that it doesn’t take bigger dips in days to come.

Thackeray is a biopic on the Indian politician Bal Thackeray. He was the founder of political party, the Shiv Sena. The biopic on the late Marathi leader has been written by journalist and MP Sanjay Raut. The film is helmed by Abhijit Panse. It stars Siddiqui as Balasaheb and Amirta Rao as Balasaheb’s wife, the late Meenatai.*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!