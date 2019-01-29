Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Box Office Day 4: In For A Smooth Ride

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Box Office Day 4: For this Kangana Ranaut starrer to comfortably enter the 100 crore lifetime, it required collections to be in upwards of 6 crore on Monday. However the numbers were a tad lesser at 5.10 crore.

The good news is that the fall is still less than 50% when compared to the Friday collections of 8.75 crore. However the need of the hour is for the footfalls to now stay steady for rest of the week and fall less than 10% on every consecutive day. If it gets hit by 20% or so then it would find the going challenging in the second week.

The film has collected 47.65 crore so far which is still a good number, not withstanding the costs involved with the making.

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who has ventured into Bollywood with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, had heaped praise on Kangana Ranaut’s ability as a director and is sure she will also make a mark as a filmmaker.

Asked how Kangana was as a director, Ankita told IANS: “As a director, she was fantastic. It was her debut as a director and she was directing a debutante. So, it was good.”

Manikarnika…, which released last week, tells the story of Rani Lakshmibai, one of the key leaders in the First War of Indian Independence in 1857. The film is co-directed by Kangana and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi.

Ankita, who essays the role of Jhalkari Bai in the film, says Kangana is super talented.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

