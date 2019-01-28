Krish On Manikarnika Controversy: “People Took The Hard-Drives Forcefully…”

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi might be turning out to be a sorted success at the box office but there seems to be a lot of spilt out mess in terms of its makers. The movie’s co-director Krish, who, recently broke his silence on the entire saga has now gone forward to accuse Kangana Ranaut of using unfair means to bring about changes and remove sequences from the original footages.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Krish was heard quoting, “Kangana told me whatever will be reshot is a patch-work, small unit.. whatever you’ll say we’ll do that basically.. edit me dekh lenge.. baad me. She said ‘every scene will come to you’ and I was under that impression”

“Later the editors were removed.. those working with me every day… you know online editing to everything. Once I came back here (Mumbai) in August it happened, and the re-recording was already happening basically. And they went to Pritesh Mehta’s home.. and people they took the hard-drives and they didn’t allow him to go outside.. they made him forcefully remove files. Later, my associate director and post-production supervisor told me about it.”

He further went onto state that “Everything was done in a very maverick way.. in a very bad taste actually”

“First it was a second unit work to which we all agreed, so Brijendra Prasad Sir and Prasoon Joshi were under impression that I’ve came for the NTR biopic work and some small thing is happening there.”

“I thought of finishing both the work simultaneously.. first Kamal Jain Sir didn’t agree but later he said okay (once all of it was happening behind).. he asked me to go finish the NTR work in Hyderabad, saying that ‘we’ll finish the second unit thing’ but we never see when that turned actually (into the final unit) and same happened with Brijendra Sir & Prasoon Joshi.”

