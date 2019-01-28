Simmba Box Office Collections Day 31: Goes Through An Exhausting Run!

Ranveer Singh’s Simmba is on the verge of ending its theatrical run at the box office. The movie is considerably slowed down due to the new releases, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Thackeray, with Uri- The Surgical Strike still enjoying a fantastic run.

Earlier, Simmba was touted to cross the 250 crore mark at the box office but the end of the fifth weekend recites that it might end up its journey falling short of 8-9 crores. During the fifth weekend, Simmba added another 80 lakhs, thus taking its grand total to 239.48 crores and looking to wrap up around 241-242 crores. Nonetheless, the Rohit Shetty directorial has already emerged as a blockbuster in India and Overseas.

With the success of his two projects Padmaavat and Simmba, Ranveer Singh has delivered Rs 500 crore nett box office in India within a single year. The actor says he wants to stay away from letting this get to his head, and that he is focussed towards becoming the “best entertainer”.

On his success, Ranveer said in a statement to IANS: “I’m uncomfortable in these scenarios, in these discussions, people discuss money and I start scratching my head. I feel I should protect myself now more than ever before from these sorts of things. I find myself receding because I don’t know where this will take me, whether it will colour my thinking because I have been a certain way.

“So far it has worked for me, and I hope to continue as the same kind of artiste and very committed to protecting that integrity that I have towards my art, craft, and I don’t want to start with making choices that I have to do with anything other than honesty, that will be the death of me.”

