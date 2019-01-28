Ranveer Singh VS Ranbir Kapoor: Who Nailed The Extended Close-Up Shot?

Two of the biggest Bollywood stars of Gen Y, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, have achieved tremendous success and fan base through their hard work and dedication. Though both young lads share a bond of admiration and friendship, they are always indulged in healthy competition with through movies.

Last year, both of them delivered big successes at the ticket windows with Padmaavat, Simmba and Sanju, thus giving a neck-to-neck fight in the number games. Apart from the movie collections, both Ranbir and Ranveer, have surprised the movie buffs with their versatile acts in movies like Rockstar, Jagga Jasoos, Sanju and Lootera, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, respectively, to name few.

Doori song from Gully Boy, which dropped a while ago, is way different from Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, there is one thing common in both of them. Just like Ranbir Kapoor close-up in the song, Doori too features a face close-up shot of Ranveer Singh. Both actors have nailed it in their own ways.

The title track of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starts with the frame focused on Ranbir’s face. The actor melted the hearts with his highly expressive, watery eyes and swooned us with heartbreak emotion. Also in the sad version of Channa Mereya in the movie, Ranbir effortlessly made us cry with his eyes and organic facial expressions.

Contrary to Ranbir’s heart-warming expressions, Doori features face close-up shot and portrays Ranveer Singh in earnest form. The actor completely nailed with his expressions and complements the serious theme of the song, which majorly talks about the underbelly of Mumbai city. His moist eyes in that close-up shot just act as a cherry on the cake.



