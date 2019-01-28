Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9: Are The Makers Biased Towards Shamita Shetty?

The 9th edition of Colors’ reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi kick-started on January 9th, 2019. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, this season’ contestants include comedian Bharti Singh along with husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, TV actors – Ali Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and producer Vikas Gupta amongst others. While the former has been struggling to make their way since Day 1, looks like the makers are biased towards the wild card entry- Shamita Shetty.

Shamita Shetty made her entry in the show last week and as could be seen, the actress began sobbing after being frightened looking at contestant Riddhima performing a task with creepy-crawlies. She freaked out to an extent that she went onto question her decision of coming to the show in front of the cameras.

For the unknowns, her debut task was one that dealt with heights. Now twist in the tale came as she denied Rohit Shetty when asked to get her hands into a jar full of Cockroaches.

Now as apparent as her phobia was, more noticeable was the fact that the makers allotted her 2nd task at heights too. In fact, Rohit Shetty before her task began, went onto out-front tell her, “Stunt dekh lia aap logo ne (Bharti & Ali ne perform kiya).. is baar koi keede-makode hai hi nahi, Shamita.. is baar cockroaches nahi hai, thik hai?” (You guys have seen Ali & Bharti performing, there are no insects involved, Shamita there are no cockroaches either, okay?) to which Shamita went onto thank him.

We’re not sure if Rohit would have been equally okay if any other contestant would have denied performing any task as such.

Another bizarre thing that happened was no eliminations after Bharti got eliminated for the week. Being the 4th week, the makers in the 1st week itself exempted the contestants from any elimination and now the same thing happening with a gap of just 2 weeks, we don’t quite know what’s been happening behind the scenes! What do y’all have to say about it?

