Salman Khan + Rohit Shetty = Another Cop BLOCKBUSTER?

Rohit Shetty’s cop series, starting from Ajay Devgn’s Singham, Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is being highly touted as the Indian Avengers. Now with the recent reports coming in, our Bollywood’s Dabangg, Salman Khan, might be an addition to the squad and we can’t keep calm!

In a recent report by leading daily, Mumbai Mirror, Salman & Rohit are all set for their first collaboration which will be a power-packed cop drama. The movie will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and while the team is brainstorming on ideas, it might be an alteration to the Sallu’s character of Devi Lal Singh from Kick 2.

“Rohit and Sajid have met a couple of times to not just discuss the possibilities of collaborating on a film with Salman in the lead but also on the content. Among the many ideas they have discussed, one is a spin-off to the character of Devi Lal Singh AKA Devil from Kick, Sajid’s successful directorial debut. The 2014 film had an open ending with Salman’s character donning the khaki uniform. If the idea materialises as planned, it could be the take-off for Rohit’s film,” revealed the source close to the development.

But will this movie be an entry for Salman Khan in Shetty’s cop universe? “It’s too early to comment on that, as everything depends on how the script and the character turn out. But one thing is for sure, Salman and Rohit’s first film together will be a combo to look forward to.”

Albeit, the sole news of this union is arousing our curiosity to another level. We’ve seen Salman before donning the cop avatar in his own style but we also know what a perfectionist Rohit is when it comes to his direction in such genre. So this Salman Khan + Rohit Shetty collaboration is sure sounding like a Blockbuster to us. Do y’all agree?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!