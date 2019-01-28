Thackeray Box Office Collections Day 3 (Hindi+Marathi): Set To Be A Success!

Thackeray Box Office Collections Day 3: It is turning out to be a good run for Thackeray and Bollywood can well enjoy yet another addition to its winning season. On Sunday, the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer stayed good too as 8 crores* [Hindi and Marathi] more came in.

Currently, the film stands at 24 crores* and even a reasonable trending from here would take it close to the 35 crore mark before the week comes to a close. Considering the fact that the film is a biopic and that too for a subject in question who enjoys prominence primarily in the Maharashtra region, these are fine numbers.

Thackeray, a biopic on the late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, was released on Friday along with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The biopic on the late Marathi leader has been written by journalist and MP Sanjay Raut. The film is helmed by Abhijit Panse. It stars Siddiqui as Balasaheb and Amrita Rao as Balasaheb’s wife, the late Meenatai.

*Estimates – Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!