Doori From Gully Boy: Reflects The Hard-Hitting Truth Of Society!

Gully Boy slated for a release on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, dictates the struggle and life of rappers. The movie features Ranveer Singh as an aspiring rapper. After giving chills with Apna Time Aayega and Meri Gully Mein, the makers have released a new video track named Doori.

Doori captivates with its intriguing and hard-hitting words unleashing the underbelly of Mumbai city and serves the contradictions in the society. After Apna Time Aayega and Meri Gully Mein, it is yet another song which is vocalized impressively by Ranveer Singh. Doori is written by Javed Akhtar and rapper Divine, while composed by Rishi Rich.

Check out the song here:

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is loosely inspired from the life of rappers, Divine and Naezy. The movie features Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is scoring chart-buster success with his hip-hop artiste avatar for Gully Boy, says he had an affinity towards the genre since his childhood and loves music by Eminem.

Ranveer, who has been showcasing his versatility film after film and is fresh off the box office hit Simmba, plays a street rapper in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and has sung four songs in the album. Two of the tracks, Asli Hip Hop and Apna Time Aayega, have found fans.

“Hip-hop is something that’s very alive inside me and always has been ever since I was a kid. I have a natural affinity and inclination towards it and I was thrilled to be in Zoya’s film because I had always wanted to do such a film,” Ranveer said in a statement to IANS.

