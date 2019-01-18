Gully Boy: Makers Of This Ranveer Singh Starrer Are All Set To Treat The Audience With A Surprise

Zoya Akhtar’s directorial Gully Boy is all set to treat the audience with a surprise. As after the huge success of the song ‘Apna Time Aayega‘, the makers are coming with something really special for the audience.

Ever since the announcement of the film, Gully Boy has been creating waves across quarters. Now, with the trailer and first song hitting the internet, Gully Boy has turned into a sensation emerging as one of the most awaited films of the year

Owing to the humongous response the makers have decided to come up with a surprise for the audience.

Social media has gone in a tizzy as the fans across the globe are showering their love and appreciation on the film as a testimony of the fame has been witnessed on Ranveer Singh’s social media.

Gully Boy is a story inspired by slum rappers of Dharavi. Ranveer Singh who is paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time on the big screen is playing the role of a street rapper.

Gully Boy also stars Alia Bhatt who is marking her first outing with Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar will be seen in a never seen before avatar in the movie.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and is all set to hit the screens on 14th February 2018.

