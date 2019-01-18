Nora Fatehi’s Moroccan Fans Sing This Heartwarming Song Of Shah Rukh Khan For Her!

Nora Fatehi has had a kickass 2018 giving us two of the best dance numbers to her fans. Her fandom not only limits with Indians but reaches international levels as well. With her amazing talent and hotness, it is no surprise that the actress has fans all across the Globe. No matter wherever the star diva is, she is always greeted by her fans.

Recently, while Nora was in Morocco for her appearance in a big talk show and her live performance, her moroccan fans approached her and as a token of love and appreciation, sung a Bollywood song to her.

Nora was obviously touched by the sweet gesture but the cherry on the cake was the fact that the gentleman who is singing to her is a Moroccan and despite the language barrier, sings a Hindi song for our much loved diva. Nora was adorably touched and felt so emotional by this sweet gesture and even joined in the little singing session with her fan.

Now that makes for a very cute moment! On the work front, Nora is currently shooting for Batla House with John Abraham and is gearing up for her shoot in Bharat. Nora has also been roped in for Remo D’souza’s next with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

