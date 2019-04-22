Avengers: Endgame Box Office: The $ 3 Billion Movie – Has To Surpass These 3 Records!

Avengers: Endgame Box Office: The advance booking has surprised everyone and it’s almost certain that the film will take a historic start at the Domestic and International Box Office. The expectations are huge from this final part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it won’t be a surprise if it surpasses even the highest of expectations.

MCU has a crazy fan following and since Avengers: Endgame brings all the superheroes together in one movie and is also the final part, the hype for it is like never seen before.

On Domestic, International and Worldwide level the film is targetting as the Top Grosser and there’s no doubt that it can create the History. Let’s have a look at the films, Avengers: Endgame will be targetting to emerge the highest grosser of all time.

Domestic

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: The J.J. Abrams-directed film is the highest grosser in North America with collections of $937 Million. Avengers: Endgame has great chances of surpassing this record and if all goes well it will do that.

International

Avatar: No Hollywood film ever since Avatar(2009) has been able to create History in the International market. The James Cameron film raked a sum of $2.03 Billion in 2009 and Avengers: Endgame has all the chances to turn the game around.

Worldwide

Avatar: With $ 2.79 Billion collections worldwide, Avatar leads the record table even after 10 years of its release. Will Avengers: Endgame create the magic to make it to the top? Let’s wait and watch.

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Russo brothers and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Josh Brolin, Paul Rudd and others. The film is slated to release on April 26, 2019.

