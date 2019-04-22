Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2: These 10 Arya Stark Memes Are BEST Of The Lot!

Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2: The first episode of the season was about the reunions. But talk about the second episode? Well, my heart is shattering while seeing Arya Stark with Gendry. I mean wasn’t she the holiest Stark with Bran?

But I am happy on the inside seeing her doing things with Gendry at the same time. I mean, come one it took very long for the directors to finally show things cosying up with Arya.

Here are a few memes that we absolutely loved about the second episode of Game Of Thrones season 8. Twitterati is already going crazy after #Gendrya !

Arya in a nuthsell during this episode #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/n1iIGiietD — Deadzone ☣️ (@Actioncr0w) April 22, 2019

Sansa when Arya gets to her room the next morning #GamefThrones #AryaGendry pic.twitter.com/Yp4HOvesed — Kasey Star (@kaseystarrr) April 22, 2019

All of us watching Arya undress on Easter Sunday #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ofxBKPQ07i — dezraeXO (@dezraeXO) April 22, 2019

Throwing knives were just foreplay for Arya and Gendry #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Obbcn5HaND — Kevin Kleinschmidt (@K_Kleinschmidt) April 22, 2019

Us watching our innocent Arya unleashing her inner hoe in that scene with Gendry #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/4lnUPya07h — Lérd Chigbo ā (@itschigbo) April 22, 2019

When hound and beric reunite

Arya: imma die here a virgin. NOT#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/j2SD7NG6ik — Nobody (@iAintUrBro) April 22, 2019

#GameofThrones #GOT8

Arya : "I want to know what it feels like before I die" me: pic.twitter.com/WdbwfSj0g7 — محمد بن إبراهيم. (@m_asiri99) April 22, 2019

#GameofThrones Arya: “Were you with other girls before that in Kings Landing?” Gendry: “Yes I was” Arya: pic.twitter.com/KidUJxGLfw — _CLiFF_ (@Ayyee_CLiFF) April 22, 2019

Arya starts taking off her gloves in *that scene* on #GamefThrones

Me: pic.twitter.com/VCGucLwpo0 — Prasanna (@c0de4b33r) April 22, 2019

Arya and Gendry had their moments in this episode but the question is if they are going to survive the battle against the dead? We’re tensed!

