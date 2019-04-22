Tu Mila To Haina From De De Pyaar De: Forget Action Dramas, Ajay Devgn In This Lovey Dovey Shade Is The Most Appealing Thing To See!

After the first song full of insanity, Vaddi Sharaban, the makers of De De Pyaar De have released another song today and this time, it’s full of love! The song Tu Mila To Haina features Ajay Devgn & Rakul Preet Singh sharing nothing but admiration and affection, and it’s all the way we’re craving to have it in our lives!

Tu Mila To Haina is penned by Kunaal Vermaa, composed by Amaal Mallik and is crooned by none other than our favourite, Arijit Singh. It showcases Devgn & Rakul deep in love, having the best of their times together! It is indeed fun to watch Ajay getting lovey-dovey as it’s been long and we’ve recently mostly seen him in action dramas and his last, Total Dhamaal, which was a comedy flick!

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

The film, a romantic comedy, also stars Tabu and Ajay Devgn. Written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali, it tells a story of how a 50-year-old falls for a girl much younger than him, and what happens when she meets his former wife.

In the film, Rakul will be seen essaying the role of a girl from London.

On her look, the actress said: “My look is very different. When I got the film, Luv Sir asked me to lose weight. The brief given to me was, ‘You need to look like Deepika Padukone from ‘Cocktail’.

“Considering I own a gym myself, I couldn’t say no. I had 25 days before I started the film and I lost about 8-10 kg at that point of time. It was a lot of work in terms of getting the look right.”

De De Pyaar De will release on May 17.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!