Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Kalank’s Debacle At The Box Office!

Kalank led by Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan has received a lukewarm response at the box office. After taking an impressive start which was also the biggest in 2019 so far, the film couldn’t stay strong. Poor word-of-mouth discouraged the audience to skip the film and hence, the collections started dropping badly. Even the holiday of Good Friday and weekend Saturday and Sunday couldn’t save the film and it emerged a big disappointment.

Kalank’s lead actress Alia Bhatt attended an award function recently. During an interaction with journalists, she was asked about to speak about the failure of Kalank and how she analyse it.

Alia said, “I won’t analyse and it’s not required either. Audience’s opinion matters the most and when the audience doesn’t accept a film than it doesn’t do well, that’s just the way it is. We have to accept the failure and should move ahead and try to come back and no disappoint again.” Watch the video below:

Well, we totally agree with Alia here.

Kalank has earned just 54.40 crores net in 4 days and that’s a pretty weak number considering its budget and star cast. The film will not go far from here and will be out of most of the cinemas once Avengers: Endgame releases.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in films like Brahmastra, Sadak 2, Inshallah, RRR, Takht and more.

