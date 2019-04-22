A Gully Boy Spin Off? Siddhant Chaturvedi’s MC Sher May Take The Legacy Ahead!

While Gully Boy has ended its theatrical run, everyone is still in the awe of the crackling musical drama exploring the rap scene of Mumbai. The pair of Ranveer Singh as Murad and Alia Bhatt as Safeena garnered praises but it was the chemistry between Ranveer and Siddhant Chaturvedi as MC Sher, which struck the chord with the audience. Now as per the latest report flowing in, the makers are planning a new twist and take forward the beloved character of Sher with a new script.

As per Mumbai Mirror, the source stated, “The film is entirely based on Siddhant’s character and traces MC Sher’s journey to becoming a hero. This will also give the makers a chance to delve deeper into the hip-hop culture and you can expect many engaging rap battles”.

Siddhant Chaturvedi who essayed the character of MC Sher, a mentor cum friend of Murad (Ranveer), was praised for his effortless acting and charismatic screen presence.

The popular demand for insights of MC Sher’s life, has intrigued makers to develop a script on the sole lead.

Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi says he wanted to be loved by people and has taken a vow to always handle his own social media. “I always wanted people to love me. I am happy that happening now,” Siddhant said.

“I’ll always handle social media by myself. I’ll not have a team,” he said. Siddhant said this when he appeared in an episode of Voot’s Feet Up with the Stars Season 2, read a statement.

