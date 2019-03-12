Gully Boy & Total Dhamaal Box Office (Worldwide): Steals The Thunder From Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan & Varun Dhawan!

The first quarter of 2019 has turned out to be a very successful one for Bollywood, yielding a hefty sum at the box office. Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, which is on the verge of folding up its theatrical journey, is still adding some numbers to its worldwide collections and in a course it has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Airlift. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal has surpassed three movies including Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kaabil and Hichki.

Till its 4th Monday, Gully Boy made 137.61 crores nett and 168.38 crores gross from India, while another 71 crores gross from overseas market, taking the grand total to 233.38 crores gross. In the list worldwide grossers, Gully Boy surpassed Airlift (231.60 crores). The musical drama mainly worked in the major cities in India given its niche genre.

Speaking about Total Dhamaal, the movie despite being panned by the critics, is performing exceptionally well in both domestic and international arena. Till now, the comic caper has made 212.04 crores comprising of 142.41 crores nett and 168.04 crores gross from India and another 44 crores gross from overseas. In a meanwhile, it toppled Badrinath Ki Dulhania (206.95 crores), Kaabil (209.50 crores) and Hichki (210.81 crores).

Looking at the steady pace during weekdays, Total Dhamaal is expected to surpass some more biggies in worldwide grossers till Kesari arrives on 21st March 2019.

