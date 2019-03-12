Authorities Of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss DAMAGE Victim’s Face After He Opens Up About Inside Politics?

It’s been 11 seasons of Salman Khan’s TV reality show Bigg Boss, and the major thing it’s known for is controversies! It is exactly what gets it the TRP but looks like the makers have trapped themselves into an unavoidable one as an associated member has accused the authorities of damaging his face, threatening him and his family’s life and above it all, forging fake documents, all because he revealed the truth behind the sets.

Satyajit Singh is the owner of Edit Guru, the company which supplies equipment to the sets of Bigg Boss. He revealed to leading daily Amar Ujala, that it all started with growing tensions between him and the authorities of Endemol Shine when he decided to inform the Colors’ authorities about the manipulations revolving around elimination rounds and the winners taking place behind their backs. Endemol Shine as he states, faked his signature the day he was out of the country and ended the 3-year long contract for which he had recently bought instruments worth 20 crores.

Furthermore, the authorities threatened him, forced him to close his office and made him sign other official documents. He had also tried to contact the CEO of Viacom 18, Sudhanshu Vats, who did not respond back.

The police did not file a complain when he approached, after which he went to the Bombay High Court but nothing worked out. Following which, he was attacked in Goa in a way which led to damage half of his face.

Feeling helpless, he reportedly went to the office of the Ministry Of Home Affairs, Rajnath Singh, who asked the police officials to look into the matter but the Mumbai Police isn’t even obeying his orders.

We have no idea but what really is the truth, but all we can hope is for the authorities to loop in and sort the matter at the earliest. Moreover, we hope the victim gets the justice that he deserves!

