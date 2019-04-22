Critics Choice Film Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt For Raazi, Halla From Manmarziyaan & The Entire List Of Winners!

After spreading glitz, glamour and of course, awards, through various different shows, we finally have the much wanted Critics Choice Awards in India! It’s inspired by Hollywood and the first edition took place yesterday, i.e, on 21st April 2019. The awards are said to be truly based on talent and performance and have full credibility, unlike some others which are often referred to be fixed.
The starry night was graced by various critics along with celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan (who gave a surprise to fans and the audiences with his presence and a speech). Now, before the question pops up in your mind, we’ve got you filled! Below is the entire list of winner of Critics Choice Film Awards 2019:
Best Actor – Vineet Singh for Mukkabaaz
Best Actress – Alia Bhatt for Raazi
Best Director – Sriram Raghavan for Andhadhun
Best Supporting Actress – Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho
Best song – Halla from Manmarziyaan
Best Film in Tamil – Pariyerum Perumal
Best Film in Malayalam – Ee Ma Yau
Best Film in Gujarati – Tatvamasi
Extraordinary Achievement Award – Reshma Pathan
While the list is still to be updated, till then why not rejoice the ones who won big?
Congratulations to all the above winners!
