Kalank Box Office Day 5 Early Trends: Faces The Heat Of Word-Of-Mouth!

Kalank Box Office Day 5 Early Trends: It started on a promising note as it released on Wednesday but due to bad WOM the collections slipped down rapidly and never picked up like the way it was expected.

After an opening of 21.60 crores net, the film earned just 11.45 crores net on Thursday which was just a little less than 50% drop. On Good Friday, the collections were expected to pick up but the film managed to earn just 11.60 crores net. On Saturday it lost some more steam and the collections were just 9.75 crores net. The 4 day business of the film is 54.4 crores net and the drop is more than 50% even before the end of the weekend.

The trending has been extremely poor so far and it’s going to be worse in coming days. Sunday early trends don’t suggest any special jump in the collections as the occupancies continue to remain on the lower side.

According to the early trends flowing in from major cities, the movie has faced the heat of negative word of mouth. Apparently, various evening shows got cancelled due to lack of audience. As per the latest reports, Kalank has earned in the range of 8-10 crores at the box office.

This is surely a disappointment because a lot was expected from the film given its grand scale. The mixed towards negative WOM is surely all over and the Sunday numbers are a proof of it.

