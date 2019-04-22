Bharat Trailer EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan & Team To Unveil The Trailer TODAY Itself!

Salman Khan fans! What if we say Bharat trailer is just a few minutes away from you? We know you’ll jump with joy and we give you a reason to do so. No, we are not talking about the special preview happening for media people today. This is super-exclusive stuff coming right from our solid sources.

The Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat is surely one of the most awaited films of 2019 for two major reasons – the reunion of Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar and the storyline which could relate well with the Indian audience. There is a special preview happening for selected media-people today.

Yes, we are covering the special preview and stick to this space for a very early review about the trailer. But according to our very special sources, the makers are planning to release the trailer today itself. YES! The source adds, “It’s a surprise for every Salman Khan fan and director Ali Abbas Zafar has decided to unveil the trailer today itself. It can be up any time by 1.30pm on YouTube.”

This is huge news because Salman fans are surely in for a treat with the trailer. Share your excitement in the comments section below.

Bharat is an official remake of a Korean film An Ode To My Father. It depicts the history of India through the life of an ordinary man. The film’s other cast members include Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film re-unites Salman, Zafar and actress Katrina Kaif after the 2017 blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat will release on the occasion of Eid.

