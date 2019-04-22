Kriti Sanon On Panipat: “This Film Transports You To A Different Era”

Actress Kriti Sanon, currently shooting for the film Panipat, says she never thought she would be a part of such a “massive film”.

“We’ve shot in Jaipur. We’ve shot in ND studios in Karjat and are going to be shooting in Mumbai. It’s shaping up wonderfully and is truly a magical experience,” Kriti told IANS in an e-mail interview about the movie, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

“This film transports you to a different era. I never thought I would be a part of such a massive film,” said the 28-year-old actress.

Panipat will tell the story as what led to the third Battle of Panipat. It is being produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World.

The film, slated for release on December 6, also stars Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. National Award-winning music director duo Ajay-Atul are creating tunes for the film.

