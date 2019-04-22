Avengers: Endgame Advance Booking Update (India): Record Breaker On Its Way! Thugs of Hindostan Soon To Be A History?

Owing to the huge fan base of Marvel and monumental success of Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame is set to rock the ticket windows in India. The advance bookings kick-started across major multiplexes on Sunday and within a few hours, there were sold out shows at several places leaving the fans disappointed. Touted to be the biggest Hollywood opener in India, the movie is now turning out to be a record breaker by competing with Indian releases like Thugs Of Hindostan and Sanju.

To get a clearer picture about the advance bookings, let’s take a look at the major centres of the country:

Mumbai

The booking reports have been record-breaking, surpassing not only Hollywood releases but also the highest Indian openers like Thugs Of Hindostan, Happy New Year and Sanju. Talking about the occupancy, about 85% shows are filling fast including 65-70% sold out shows.

Delhi-NCR

The capital city is ahead of Mumbai with about 90% shows filling fast shows, which constitutes 65-70% sold out shows.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is a RECORD-BREAKER! The region is showing a greater buzz than recent biggest performer 2.0, with more than 90% filling fast and sold out shows. The houseful boards at all places by today night.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad too is on the same lines of Bengaluru with about 75% shows sold out and 15% shows filling fast.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Known for spot bookings, Pune is enjoying a tremendous hype and set to witness a historic start.

Kolkata and Chennai too, set for a monstrous start!

