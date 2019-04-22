Sri Lankan Beauty Jacqueline Fernandez On Terror Attack: “Violence Is Like A Chain Reaction; This Has To Stop”

Sri Lankan Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez described as “extremely sad” the killings of 186 people in a string of suicide bombings in her country on Easter Sunday.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Jacqueline, whose father is Sri Lankan and mother Malaysian, tweeted: “Extremely sad at the news of bombings in Sri Lanka. It’s unfortunate that one is not able to see that violence is like a chain reaction. This has to stop.”

Extremely sad at the news of bombings in Sri Lanka. It’s unfortunate that one is not able to see that violence is like a chain reaction. This has to stop ! — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) April 21, 2019

Jacqueline, who lives in Mumbai, made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with the film “Aladin” and has acted in around 15 Hindi films.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!