Lal Singh Chaddha: Another Transformation, Another Diet Plan – Aamir Khan Is Going GRAND!

Aamir Khan is probably amongst the most dedicated actors in the film industry, whom Bollywood can boast about. Mr. Perfectionist, known for his astonishing physical transformations, is in the full swing with the preparations of Forrest Gump remake, Lal Singh Chaddha. During a book launch event of Dr. Dhurandhar, the actor spoke about his weight loss diet for the upcoming movie.

At the launch of Dr. Nikhil Dhurandhar’s Fat Loss Diet, Aamir Khan spoke in detail about his vegetarian weight loss diet for Lal Singh Chaddha. He stated, “I play a young man in the movie, so I need to lose 20 kilos. I have already lost three-and-a-half kilos in two weeks under the guidance of Dr Dhurandhar.”

“A diet doesn’t only focus on calories but also caters to other aspects and requirements. For Dangal, he wanted to retain his muscle [mass while losing weight]. But now, he doesn’t want to gain muscle for this film. So, the protein intake is different as well,” Dhurandhar spoke to Mid-Day.

The dietician further revealed Aamir’s daily diet regime and his recommendations for the role preparation. He stated, “I have to ask Aamir what kind of food he likes, and then plan his chart. It is a personalised chart which is dictated by the person’s lifestyle. Aamir likes foods like daal, sabzi and roti when in India. Since he’s on a vegetarian diet, I recommend that he has protein supplements now.”

Also, Aamir added that since he couldn’t follow his daily diet in abroad, the dietician helps him with the easy choices available.

