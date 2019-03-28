Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas brought her husband and pop singer Nick Jonas and his family together to show some dance moves on popular track Tareefan, picturised on Bollywood actresses, including Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Priyanka is in Miami on vacation with Nick, his brothers Kevin and Joe and the latter’s fiancee Sophie Turner. She is using the time off to introduce the world of Bollywood to her family. The actress shared a sneak peek from the vacation on her Instagram account.

On Tuesday, she posted a video with her family grooving to the tunes of Kareena and Sonam A Kapoor’s popular track Tareefan from the hit movie Veere Di Wedding.

“When Bollywood music kicks in,” Priyanka wrote, tagging Sonam and rapper Badshah.

In the video, Priyanka can be seen saying “yeah Bebo (Kareena’s nickname)”.

In fact, Nick was so impressed with the song, he commented: “My jam.”

Sonam also said “Waah PeeCee” with a heart emoji.

Earlier this year, Priyanka and Kareena appeared together in an episode of “Koffee With Karan“.

Praising Priyanka’s rise in the West, Kareena said: “I think what she (Priyanka) has done is amazing. It’s a new fearless version of Priyanka that I see. I really credit her because I don’t think I have that ambition and determination like hers.”

