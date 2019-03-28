Kesari Box Office Collections Day 7: Enters The 100 Crore Club!

Kesari Box Office Collections Day 7: After running in theatres for seven days, Kesari has entered the 100 Crore Club. The Akshay Kumar starrer collected 6.52 crore on Wednesday and that has pushed the collections to 100.01 crores.

Though there was a dip in numbers on Monday, the film has been seeing stability on Tuesday and Wednesday which is a good indication. It is now expected that today would be decent as well and then it has to be seen how consistent does the film remain in the coming week too, given the fact that there isn’t much of a competition.

Akshay Kumar-starrer historical drama Kesari has scored the biggest opening weekend collection for a Bollywood film in 2019 in India by raking in 78.07 crores in four days since its release on March 21.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is based on the historic Battle of Saragarhi in 1897.

The movie, which depicts the bravery of 21 Sikhs of the 36th Sikh Regiment (now the 4th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment) of British India defending an army post against more than 10,000 Afghan and Orakzai tribesmen, has worked well especially in India’s northern belt.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

