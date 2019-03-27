Box Office: Decoding The Nervous 150-Crore-Jinx Surrounding Akshay Kumar!

There’s one interesting aspect of Akshay Kumar movies, that has come to the lights is the jinx of 150 crores. Although the actor is very consistent at the box office, the movies have failed to touch the celebrated mark, constituting a limited success when compared with hype. Even the latest Holi release, Kesari failed to show a substantial rise during the extended weekend and dipped by more than 50% on first Monday, despite good reviews.

Touted to be the biggest crowd puller (by some), the actor has failed to deliver out and out blockbuster. Speaking about the box office performances of his movies, 2.0 is the highest grosser with a collection of 188 crores. The movie could be considered as an exception as it was highly backed by the star power of Rajinikanth and director Shankar. His other highest grossers as a solo lead are Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (133.60 crores), Rowdy Rathore (131 crores) and Airlift (129 crores), which exhausted its run below 150 crores after taking a promising start and garnering praises from the audience.

One of the major reasons is that Akshay is the most active actor throughout the year, making an appearance more than twice in a year, thus limiting the overall excitement amongst the audience. Also, the actor is catering most of the movies with the same patriotic backdrop, making him monotonous. Also, the actor is blessed with over-enthusiastic social media fans trying to exaggerate the buzz around the movie, which is actually lower on the ground level, thus giving a reality check in the final box office outcome.

Coming back to the latest periodic-war drama, Kesari seems to meet with the same misfortune like his earlier movies, as despite decent reviews and start at the box office the movie is unable to translate the positives in the numbers. Let’s hope that Kesari stays stable during remaining weekdays.

