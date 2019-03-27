VIDEO: Did Salman Khan In A Reply To Shah Rukh Khan Fans Mock The Superstar’s Box Office Blunder?

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s feud is a tale as old as time in Bollywood. It keeps triggering from time to time.

Recently, Salman was touring in the Middle East for his Da-Bangg tour which apparently couldn’t take place because of bad weather but he made an appearance in Saudi Film Festival and spoke about a lot of things specifically Shah Rukh Khan.

He was asked who was his favorite actress from the industry and his reply was quite obvious, it is none other than Katrina Kaif who is already doing a movie with him Bharat and is all set to release by Eid this year. He was also asked about his fans all over the world to which he replied, “I really appreciate that, thank you very much. I really appreciate the fans that go to the cinema and watch the movies; those are the fans that I really, really like. The ones who watch it on Torrent and Pirated DVDs, they’re not my fans; they’re Shah Rukh Khan’s fans!” and laughed after finishing the sentence. Now, he obviously said this in a funny way but we don’t know how audiences will interpret this.

Apart from Bharat, Salman recently confirmed signing a movie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 19 years and is co-paired opposite Alia Bhatt and is titled Inshallah.

