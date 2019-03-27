Box Office Collections: Badla Chugs Along, Luka Chuppi Crosses 90 Crore

Box Office Collections: Badla is another deserving film that should have actually entered the 100 Crore Club. Nonetheless, it has still done almost double the business of what the makers may have expected to begin with, given the kind of genre, scale and setting that it belongs to.

The film brought in 0.80 crore* more on Tuesday which has pushed the collections to 76.59 crore*. The film will comfortably go past the 85 crore mark and then added numbers would trickle in as bonus. Superhit.

Even Luka Chuppi will end up missing the 100 crore mark and that too by just 7-8 crore. Kartik Aaryan could well have given back to back century after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. However, the film was impacted by way too much competition around it in the form of Bollywood and Hollywood releases and then ODI and T-20 cricket matches. Standing at 90.17 crore after collecting 0.36 crore more on Tuesday, the Dinesh Vijan production is a clean Superhit.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

