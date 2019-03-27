Kesari Box Office Day 6: The Akshay Kumar starrer after a good weekend faced a dip on 1st Monday with 8.25 crores coming in. But. fortunately, 1st Tuesday has held well for the movie.

After a drop on Monday, Kesari held well on Tuesday to bring in 7 crores*. That’s a good sign for the film as from here it can be expected to stay stable for the rest of the weekdays. If the drop had been bigger then it would have been a sign of concern but that’s not the case now as the film is finding steady footfalls.

With 93.43 crores* in its kitty so far, the film is expected to go past the 100 crore mark today or at maximum by tomorrow morning. Since the film had released on Thursday, today actually marks the completion of its first week. Hence, it would be a milestone indeed for the Akshay Kumar starrer if the film hits the century today itself.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

