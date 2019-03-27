Kesari Box Office Day 6 Early Trends: A Sigh Of Relief For Akshay Kumar!

Kesari Box Office Day 5 Early Trends: With the initiation of the week, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari witnessed a drop in the footfalls. After an impressive collection of around 78.07 crores in its extended 4-Day weekend, the movie collected numbers in single digit on its first Monday.

Kesari had added only 8.25 crores to its kitty on Monday. Now, according to the recent trends flowing in, the Tuesday collections remain to be in the range of 7-8 crores, which means if not an upward trend, this Akki starrer is at least holding itself up! This, however, will take the overall numbers to 93.32 – 95.32 crores.

Meanwhile, the collections of this week will majorly determine the fate of this movie at the box office. Only time will tell where its lifetime will land, but as of now, 150 crore mark seems to be a tough ride.

Directed by Anurag Singh, “Kesari” is based on the historic Battle of Saragarhi in 1897.

The movie, which depicts the bravery of 21 Sikhs of the 36th Sikh Regiment (now the 4th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment) of British India defending an army post against more than 10,000 Afghan and Orakzai tribesmen, has worked well especially in India’s northern belt.

Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions has backed the film, celebrated the opening day collection with a tweet: “A smashing weekend at the box office. ‘Kesari‘ marches on.”

