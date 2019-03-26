Chhapaak First Look On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

Yesterday, Deepika Padukone treated her fans with the first look of her upcoming project, Chhapaak. The movie is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. Chhapaak also features Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role.

The first look features Deepika as Malti who looks very similar to Laxmi (post the incident). The accuracy with which the artists have created her look is unbelievable and the prosthetics team definitely deserve a huge shout out for it!

Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-produced by Deepika Padukone herself.

Did you like Deepika Padukone’s first look as Malti? Vote below and share your views in the comment section.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!