Just when we thought the days of epic clashes in Bollywood have taken a back seat, just when we thought the makers and producers have finally gotten more possessive with their products, we hear the biggest clash of 2020. While the audience were already aware (and eagerly waiting, if we may add) of Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi releasing next year on Eid, Salman Khan’s collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali – Inshallah gave the audience their much-deserved surprise. What tosses the joy away is the fact that the two films will be clashing the box office on the same day.

Giving the Indian cinema the third highest grosser of the year in 2018, Rohit Shetty already gave a sneak into his next cop-drama starring one of the most loved actors. With the audience already rooting, hooting, howling and whistling for his last venture, Shetty already has an established set of audience for his upcoming flick. On the other hand, ‘Bhai’ collaborating with SLB after 20 years and coming on Eid comes as a cherry on the cake for the audience. However, the two films clashing unnecessarily adds the sour taste to the dish.

Although we do trust Alia’a taste of choosing scripts, from where we look, the movie has satisfactory chances on winning over a Rohit Shetty’s cop world. If you ask the regular moviegoers, they would surely incline towards the special cameos of Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, the ‘seeti-maar’ action sequences and massy music over Bhansali’s modern-day love saga. Bhansali’s forte at love-sagas started from his debut Khamoshi: The Musical and since then, this guy has been exploring love with grandeur in each of his films. Well, the bigger question here is if we are ready to witness Salman as another lover boy when we strongly know him doing anything but a larger-than-life hero is a big NO for his fans.

Well, one Khan escaped a near clash against Rohit Shetty’s Simmba last year. If Inshallah VS Sooryavanshi happens in 2020, then there would be a lot to lose from both sides. Choose your pick from the both in the poll below and share your thoughts about the same.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!