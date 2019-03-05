Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Posters On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lackluster?

After giving a hint of cop movie with superstar Akshay Kumar, in Simmba, Rohit Shetty sparked excitement amongst the Akkians. It came as an unofficial proclamation of a movie titled Sooryavanshi, building a huge pre-release hype. Now, with the newly released first look posters, the makers have made Akshay fans go crazy.

Two first look posters were unveiled in the morning, featuring Akshay Kumar with his charged up look. Unlike, Rowdy Rathore, in which Akshay donned a moustache, Sooryavanshi features the actor in his usual clean-shaven look.

Also, the tag line ‘A Bullet For A Bullet’ promises that Rohit Shetty to take his action game to the next level.

Sooryavanshi marks the second collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and with Akshay leading the show, it seems like a huge blockbuster is on the cards.

Speaking about director, Rohit has mastered the art of directing cop movies by adding the right dose of emotions and fun elements. In fact, he has given iconic characters like Singham and Simmba to Bollywood. Coming to the busiest star, Akshay, the fans are eagerly waiting to witness a cop avatar of him, after the super success of masala entertainer, Rowdy Rathore.

Well, the wait is too long as the film is slated for Eid release in 2020 but our curiosity is at the peak considering the double dhamaka of Akshay and Rohit. Expressing the excitement, let’s rate the hype in the poll below to add up to the overall buzz of the first look!

