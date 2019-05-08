Sooryavanshi NEW Still: Akshay Kumar Looks Straight Out Of Neeraj Pandey School Of Cinema

The duo of Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty was long overdue and, finally, we are getting to see them together on a big screen in Sooryavanshi. The buzz has already started been building since Akshay’s cameo in Simmba. Since then, there’s been talking about the film, the plot and a lot about it.

There also have been talks of clashing the movie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, but it’s Bollywood and anything can happen at any moment. Time will tell if we will get stuck in between choosing one from both or better sense will prevail. But as of now, we have good news or should we say, a good still.

The still was captioned as, “No Uniforms… No Marked Cars… ANTI TERRORISM SQUAD – The GHOST department of our Police Force… SOORYAVANSHI @akshaykumar” Yes, it reminds of Neeraj Pandey school of cinema but has Rohit Shetty essence to it. Akshay Kumar looks brooding hot in this one and it promises a lot of ‘masala’.

Recalling his early days with Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty said: “I think it was my third film when I met him almost 27 years ago for ‘Suhaag’. Since then until now, the amount of dedication they have, their experience of 30 years in the industry, has given me an opportunity to learn when I am working with them. Whether it is Salman (Khan), Ajay (Devgn) and Akshay, they have survived in the industry for so long.”

The film, backed by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shetty.

